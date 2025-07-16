IKEA has revealed when it will open its first store in Sussex.

Brighton’s Churchill Square Shopping Centre will be the home of the new store – which will span 6,695 square metres of retail space. It will be located in the former Debenhams unit.

Mark Buchanan-Smith, Meeting Place manager at Churchill Square, said: "We’re excited and proud that Churchill Square will become the home of the very first IKEA store in Brighton & Hove.

“It’s a huge milestone for our community and a perfect addition to our Meeting Place concept – where people come to shop, eat, play and connect. IKEA brings to the mix the kind of design-forward, accessible experience people have been asking for, alongside exciting food and play experiences."

In November 2023, Ingka Centres, part of the Ingka Group, announced the freehold acquisition of Brighton’s main shopping centre. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

In 2021, the Swedish furniture giant axed plans for a store in Lancing, West Sussex, citing changing customer habits.

An announcement in July 2025 has revealed that the highly anticipated Brighton store will open on Thursday, August 14.

The IKEA Brighton pop-up, located inside Churchill Square, will close on August 10.

"The two-storey city-centre destination will bring locally tailored, affordable and sustainable home solutions to East Sussex,” an IKEA spokesperson said.

"It will deliver the traditional IKEA experience, featuring inspiring roomsets, a market-hall filled with affordable home furnishing accessories, second-hand finds, expert planning consultations, as well as IKEA’s popular dining options.

“Shoppers will also be able to book complementary design consultations for kitchens and bedroom storage.”

IKEA Brighton will boast a ‘curated selection’ of approximately 2,500 affordable home furnishing accessories and small furniture available for immediate purchase, while larger products will be available for home delivery or collection.

Karina Gilpin, market manager at IKEA Brighton, said: “IKEA Brighton is more than just a new store – it’s a celebration of Brighton’s bold personality and our shared passion for sustainable, affordable living. Inspired by the city’s colourful homes, creative energy, and love for flexible design, we’ve created a space that feels right at home in the heart of Sussex.

“We’re excited to bring IKEA closer to where people live, work, and connect. Whether you're furnishing your first flat or refreshing your family home, we can’t wait to welcome you and be part of everyday life in Brighton and beyond.”

Bella Sankey, the Brighton and Hove Council leader, said IKEA’s arrival is a ‘real vote of confidence in our city’.

She added: “This flagship store brings new jobs, investment and sustainable retail to the heart of Brighton – and reflects our shared commitment to inclusive growth and vibrant, accessible high streets.”

The Brighton store marks IKEA’s third city-centre location in the UK, following the recent opening of a store in Oxford Street, London.

Churchill Square is in the heart of Brighton City and easily accessible for residents by public transport, by foot or bike.

A spokesperson for IKEA added: “The IKEA Brighton store will open on 14th August 2025, following the closure of the IKEA pop-up store currently located inside Churchill Square on 10 August 2025.

"The new store will be open 10am-8pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am–5pm on Sunday.”