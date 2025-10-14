A pub landlord has told of his heartbreak after his business near Worthing was closed suddenly, and the building put on the market.

The Fox Inn, in Arundel Road, Patching, closed last week, with a ‘for sale’ sign appearing outside the pub on Friday, October 10.

Estate agents Robert Luff & Co confirmed the site was on the market and it could be kept as a pub if there was a suitable offer from a prospective landlord – however, it remains possible that the site could be sold to a housing developer in the future.

Meanwhile, the Companies’ House website revealed an ‘active proposal to strike off’ – meaning a formal request has been made to remove a limited company from the official register, making it cease to exist.

Simon Boxall, the owner of The Fox, told this newspaper that the cost of living crisis was to blame.

“I am absolutely devastated,” he said. “I've got to shut my doors and the government have not helped me in any way.”

Mr Boxall said the cost of keeping the pub open had gone up to more than £1,500 per week, adding: “Everything has tripled since I got here and I've been here four years in January. I’m absolutely heartbroken that I've got to sell my public house. The cost of living crisis is the reason behind it.

“If I put the roast dinners up to £60, who would come? Who would actually drive to this pub?

“It's a terrible, terrible thing. And the government are just watching all our pubs just float away in front of our eyes. I’m small fry but if you’re not careful, England won't have any pubs.”

Since the closure there have been reports on social media of people being owed money by the business, and one person said they had booked the venue for their wedding reception next year.

Asked what his message to those people would be, Mr Boxall, 49, said: “Watch this space. We may find a buyer that is willing to open and has the money to immediately reopen.

“As much as I'd like to honour everyone's bookings and just reopen, someone needs to sprinkle some money on it before it that can happen. It needs someone rich to take over.

“If you look at my bookings from last year, my weddings and my functions have dropped by three quarters. So I've got a handful of annoyed people, whereas two years ago, my marquee was full out every week.

“Which tells me another thing: no one’s got money. Everything’s so expensive because of the cost of living. So my misfortune of the pub is not only that everything has tripled since I got here, my car park is empty by half because no one's got the money.

“It was my dream to buy this pub all my life, and I’m forced to close it after three years because the world has had it.

“I have no money. We're in debt. And then I get a letter two days before my business rates are due, saying my business rates are doubling next year. What are the government doing? It’s absolutely mad.

“I can't find the wages. I can't find the suppliers’ money. I own this outright. It’s my pub and I’ve shut it. I’ve obviously got some people that aren’t going to be happy but I can’t put myself through this any longer with my children.

“The government shouldn't be letting this happen to our country pubs. The only pubs that are going to survive this cost of living crisis are chain pubs, which get all their food out of the freezer.

“We do home-cooked food, and I just can’t afford to pay everyone.”