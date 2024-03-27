Horsham fashion boutique Deja Style revealed its spring and summer collection 2024 this week. Photos: Kate HenwoodHorsham fashion boutique Deja Style revealed its spring and summer collection 2024 this week. Photos: Kate Henwood
In Pictures: Horsham boutique showcases its spring and summer collection

Women’s fashion boutique Deja Style launched its new spring and summer collection 2024 in Horsham this week.
By Sarah Page
Published 27th Mar 2024, 16:43 GMT

The fashion show, organised by boutique owner Angela Maskell, was held at Bachata restaurant in East Street.

The show was supported by Beauty Secrets who provided their salon for the Deja models.

“The main highlight of the show was a brand new label to Deja called Karma Collection from Sri Lanka who specialise in dresses made of vibrant colourful fabrics in a range of styles,” said Angela.

“One of the unique features of the collection is that each piece can be tailor made for the individual in their chosen fabric. Thanks to all that joined us for a fun evening.”

Deja Style, which stocks everything from jackets and dresses to handbags and jewellery, is based in Park Place, Horsham.

