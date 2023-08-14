BREAKING
Independent retailer gets set to open new Horsham shop

An independent retailer is getting set to open a new shop in Horsham town centre.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 10:51 BST
A new store is getting set to open in Horsham's CarfaxA new store is getting set to open in Horsham's Carfax
Vinegar Hill – which sells homeware, gifts and women’s fashion – is to open a new store in Horsham’s Carfax. It will be on the site of the former Phase Eight shop which closed suddenly last month.

Vinegar Hill says it is a “family-run, independent retailer offering a range of carefully curated homeware, gifts, and stylish clothing from both the UK and around the world.”

It also sells garden and outdoor accessories, beauty products, stationery and children’s books and toys.

The business was launched 26 years ago and now has 12 other stores in towns and cities across the country, as well as selling on-line.

