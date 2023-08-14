An independent retailer is getting set to open a new shop in Horsham town centre.

A new store is getting set to open in Horsham's Carfax

Vinegar Hill – which sells homeware, gifts and women’s fashion – is to open a new store in Horsham’s Carfax. It will be on the site of the former Phase Eight shop which closed suddenly last month.

Vinegar Hill says it is a “family-run, independent retailer offering a range of carefully curated homeware, gifts, and stylish clothing from both the UK and around the world.”

It also sells garden and outdoor accessories, beauty products, stationery and children’s books and toys.