The Ferry Inn, on the corner of East Street and Brighton Road, has been completely reimagined with a cool, modern look that brings the outside, inside with foliage hanging from the ceiling and floral accents.

There is also an annex area that feels like a garden, but it’s actually covered so you won’t get wet.

Transforming from a traditional pub into more of a wine bar, manager Callum Jenner hopes all Shoreham residents and those from further afield will give the new venue a try.

He said: “The idea was to take away the pub aspect and create a cosy bar. We were closed for five months, and after a lot of hard work we had our reopening on Saturday.

"We couldn’t have had a better reaction. We’re fortunate that people are giving it a second chance and we can’t wait to see more people over the coming weeks and months.”

Callum said he was aware that many Shoreham residents had previously overlooked the Ferry Inn, and just tended to ‘walk past’. But he hoped the complete makeover, a carefully curated wine list and a tapas offering would entice them in.

The bar has collaborated with local wine producer Ridgeview and hopes to start selling local craft ales in the future.

And the plans don’t end there. Work is already underway in the property’s basement to create a 1920s-style speakeasy. It will have a separate entrance to the pub and Callum said it will be open in a few months.

The bar is open seven days a week, from noon, and stays open until 12.30am at the latest. It serves tapas in the evenings on weekdays, and all day on weekends.

The Ferry Inn transformation Shoreham has a new wine bar – The Ferry Inn – after a complete makeover to create a sleek and modern space

