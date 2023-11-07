If you’re looking for a superb meal in a warm and friendly atmosphere – and a cosy overnight stay – look no further than The Lamb at Angmering.

With winter fast approaching, the family-owned country pub and restaurant in the heart of Angmering village is the ideal location for a delightful meal and comfortable stay.

The award-winning venue, nestled next to the South Downs, has been rated by TripAdvisor reviewers as the number one gastropub in West Sussex.

It has received the websites’ travellers choice award for the last ten years and it features in the Good Hotel Guide 2024.

The 18th century coaching inn has had more than 4,000 reviews, including 1,000+ on TripAdvisor. It is rated as 4.8/5 on ebookes.com and given a score of 97/100 on lastminute.com. The venue scores 9.6 (exceptional) on Expedia, Trivago and Hotels.com, whilst it is rated as 9.5 on Agoda.

The food is simply stunning and offered at reasonable prices. From slow braised beef brisket to beer battered local haddock, the restaurant has everything to satisfy your taste buds. Don’t just take our word for it – the pub received a certificate of achievement for its ‘high quality food’ from Harden’s 2023 diner survey. The head chef is Norbert Marin, who is responsible for quality of food – and he is doing a sterling job.

As stated in its history book, the wonderful old hostelry has been a shining beacon in the middle of Angmering for 230 years.

A warm welcome awaits for those looking for freshly prepared food, beautiful boutique accommodation or simply a drink in stylish surroundings.

And it is a real family affair, which adds to the charm of the place.

Proprietor Lee Newbon said: “Since we took ownership of this old hostelry in late 2011 we have tried to reignite the flame that burned so brightly for so many decades since The Lamb first opened its doors in 1775.

“Our family had never owned a pub or a hotel. In 2011 I had been retired for eight years and had reached 68 years of age. My wife Jean and I were enjoying our retirement immensely with three sons happily settled and married and with young grandchildren, we had a full life. However I always had a yearning to own a pub and a restaurant.

“Our middle son Martin was a fine chef and keen to have a go. Martin was dedicated to the restaurant trade, keen and experienced and so we bit the bullet, gave ourselves the green light and purchased The Lamb.”

The refurbishment and expansion programme of the grade-two listed building saw a total renovation of the first two floors for bar, restaurant and five letting rooms with en-suite bathrooms, plus repairs to outside walls, roof and the remaining general structure.

Lee, who has lived in the Angmering area for 40 years, said: “We can only provide what we consider our best in terms of welcome, service, food, wines, and beers and accommodation. We could not guarantee success, that would be determined by the people of Angmering and beyond.

“We are so indebted to the village for their support and to all of those who travel to experience the old Inn for what it has to offer.”

After the first year, phase two – the creation of an outside bedroom from a disused room in the courtyard and the addition of a garden terrace was completed. In 2015, phase three – the building of the ‘orangery’ at the back of the premises was added, allowing the owners to expand the ‘much needed space’ for the bar. The outside seating is locked up for the winter but is perfect for the summer months, with children allowed to run around in the St Nicholas garden area.

Finally phase four – the addition in 2016 of two more letting bedrooms, including one on the second floor, brought the total number of letting rooms to eight.

Lee said: “We have utilised every square foot of space available to us.”

The pub has its history firmly at heart, with the names of old landlords written on the bedroom doors and old paintings and photos everywhere you look.

The old-fashioned design of the rooms are fabulous and so welcoming – prices start at £130 a night, including breakfast.

The Newbons also own The Stone Room – a pizza & pasta restaurant and cocktail bar situated directly opposite The Lamb.

Lee said: “It keeps the vibe in the village and we allow guests to bring in their pizzas to The Lamb on Sunday evenings when the Lamb’s restaurant is closed. It’s been open 13 months and has grown considerably. We offer all sorts of pizzas, pastas and specials.”

Lee said he acts as a business advisor to his son Martin and general manager Gemma Mason who drive operations at The Lamb and Stone Room with the help of more than 25 staff members from the local community.

Martin, who was previously sous chef at a seafood restaurant in The Lanes in Brighton, said he wanted to bring a ‘high quality gastropub’ to Angmering.

“Between Chichester and Brighton there was an opportunity to introduce fine pub dining to the area”, he said. “We knew what people wanted so we listened and we believe we have succeeded.

“We are very much family and community orientated and will continue to improve. The pub industry has been affected by Covid worse than most, so we have to be smart and give people a reason to return.

“Come and give us a try and you will get a warm welcome atmosphere, with friendly smiles and lots of fun.

“Angmering is growing and growing. Our quiz nights are very popular and we have local bands and festive events on the calendar.”

Lee added: “We hope you enjoy your time with us whether just for a pint or a glass of wine, for lunch or dinner, or for an overnight stay or break. We are here to serve and we will do our best to ensure you leave happy and content.”

