'It looks fantastic' - Take a look inside transformed Worthing Co-op store following 'major makeover'

The shop in South Street, Tarring celebrated its relaunch on Friday (August 1).

"The new-look store – which supports 20 local jobs - includes a range of added services including Costa Coffee Express, and the convenient out of home collection of parcels in store through DPD,” a Co-op spokesperson said.

"Online home delivery of groceries is available via Just Eat and Uber Eats – with products freshly picked in store and delivered quickly and conveniently in the community.

“New refrigeration enhances the fresh, chilled and frozen range, and also supports Co-op’s work to further cut its carbon footprint. This sits alongside a bakery and hot food, plus Co-op’s focus on food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade products, pizzas, flowers; ready meals, award winning beers and wines and, everyday essentials.”

Member price savings ‘create additional value’ for Co-op members, with personalised offers for members and ‘lower prices on the products shoppers buy most’.

Stuart Reaks, Co-op’s area operations manager, said: “We have had a great response. The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to invest in our South Street store – with a fresh new look and added services.

"It looks fantastic. We are proud to be part of the local community, and with a focus on delivering the quality, choice, value and added services which can be enjoyed by everyone – we’re here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support Worthing.”

The Co-op said soft plastic recycling is also available in the store – ‘making it easier for shoppers to return harder to recycle materials’, such as crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.

More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership

1 . Take a look inside transformed Worthing Co-op store The Co-op store in South Street, Tarring, has welcomed back customers after it was closed for six-weeks, whilst improvements were carried out Photo: Andrew Hasson

2 . Take a look inside transformed Worthing Co-op store The Co-op store in South Street, Tarring, has welcomed back customers after it was closed for six-weeks, whilst improvements were carried out Photo: Andrew Hasson

3 . Take a look inside transformed Worthing Co-op store The Co-op store in South Street, Tarring, has welcomed back customers after it was closed for six-weeks, whilst improvements were carried out Photo: Andrew Hasson