Sussex student Jenny Bathurst chronicled Covid week by week. Now she returns to share thoughts, fears and hopes. Jenny is studying journalism at the University of Brighton, based in Eastbourne.

As I write this, it is one month until Christmas. There, I said it. The C-word. I know - crazy. Although frankly, it feels as if the shops started parading their festive displays and products in July. And rather smugly, I can admit to having nearly purchased every gift for my friends and family. Don’t get me wrong, due to my health it has been entirely online shopping and thus it’s been quite a nice pastime scrolling through Amazon and the like, however it makes a welcome change to panic buying on December 23rd and praying my next day delivery Prime subscription will pay off.

However I can’t help but feel guilty as I add products and presents to my basket, knowing that this year will be trickier for many individuals than most past Christmases. Because Christmas isn’t just buying a few gifts and there ends the costs. No. Firstly there’s the food. And it’s not just Christmas dinner. There’s the overly expensive bizarrely flavoured crisps, the drink, the tins of tiny chocolates, and of course the endless varieties of cheese that are mainly filled with dried fruits that shouldn’t go near a block of cheddar.

Then of course the activities leading up to Christmas. Ice skating, festive cinema showings, Christmas markets where an organic-homemade-artisan-made with love-raw-vegan-gluten free brownie costs more than my life savings.

