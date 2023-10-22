Kids eat free at Subway for limited time - Here's how to claim the offer

Subway is offering free kids meals for families during the October half term to help support the community during the cost of living crisis.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than half of parents are ‘still feeling the pinch’ of the cost-of-living crisis, with the ‘majority of those concerned about making ends meet’ this October half term.

That’s according to a new study, conducted by Subway.

"Those who purchase any full price footlong will be able to receive a free kids’ pack which includes a four-inch Sub, a snack and a drink,” a Subway spokesperson said.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Subway is offering free kids meals for families during the October half term to help support the community during the cost of living crisis. Photo: Subway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is redeemable between October 16 and November 5 for guests who scan their unique Subway Rewards code (found in the Subway App).

The initiative from Subway aims to help families and those with children ‘to continue to eat well’ this October half term, with research finding that:

- Half of parents and grandparents (57 per cent) said they would cut buying meals for kids on days-out to save on other outgoings;

- Over a third of parents and grandparents (44 per cent) struggle to provide three meals a day for kids during half-term breaks;

The deal is active across Subway restaurants in the UK and Ireland until Sunday, November 5. Photo: Subway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Those choosing to spend money on eating out anticipate they will pay £13 per child for food on days-out, on average.

Sara Stanner, science director at British Nutrition Foundation, said: “Good nutrition is key for healthy growth and development of children. But we know that the cost-of-living crisis is making it especially difficult for parents and carers to access the foods they need to provide a healthy diet.

"We need action across the food chain to help people to feed their children well and we welcome this initiative from Subway to make it easier to find healthier, affordable options for children when eating out this half term.”

Kirstey Elston, marketing director for Subway UK and Ireland, said the company wants to ‘make it easier for families to enjoy healthier and affordable meals together’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "So, we're really excited to be offering our first Kids Eat Free promotion this half term – helping families save money, without having to sacrifice on quality.”