Kids eat free at Subway for limited time - Here's how to claim the offer

Subway is offering free kids meals for families during the October half term to help support the community during the cost of living crisis.
By Sam Morton
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 18:45 BST
More than half of parents are ‘still feeling the pinch’ of the cost-of-living crisis, with the ‘majority of those concerned about making ends meet’ this October half term.

That’s according to a new study, conducted by Subway.

"Those who purchase any full price footlong will be able to receive a free kids’ pack which includes a four-inch Sub, a snack and a drink,” a Subway spokesperson said.

Subway is offering free kids meals for families during the October half term to help support the community during the cost of living crisis. Photo: SubwaySubway is offering free kids meals for families during the October half term to help support the community during the cost of living crisis. Photo: Subway
This is redeemable between October 16 and November 5 for guests who scan their unique Subway Rewards code (found in the Subway App).

The initiative from Subway aims to help families and those with children ‘to continue to eat well’ this October half term, with research finding that:

- Half of parents and grandparents (57 per cent) said they would cut buying meals for kids on days-out to save on other outgoings;

- Over a third of parents and grandparents (44 per cent) struggle to provide three meals a day for kids during half-term breaks;

The deal is active across Subway restaurants in the UK and Ireland until Sunday, November 5. Photo: SubwayThe deal is active across Subway restaurants in the UK and Ireland until Sunday, November 5. Photo: Subway
- Those choosing to spend money on eating out anticipate they will pay £13 per child for food on days-out, on average.

Sara Stanner, science director at British Nutrition Foundation, said: “Good nutrition is key for healthy growth and development of children. But we know that the cost-of-living crisis is making it especially difficult for parents and carers to access the foods they need to provide a healthy diet.

"We need action across the food chain to help people to feed their children well and we welcome this initiative from Subway to make it easier to find healthier, affordable options for children when eating out this half term.”

Kirstey Elston, marketing director for Subway UK and Ireland, said the company wants to ‘make it easier for families to enjoy healthier and affordable meals together’.

She added: "So, we're really excited to be offering our first Kids Eat Free promotion this half term – helping families save money, without having to sacrifice on quality.”

The deal is active across Subway restaurants in the UK and Ireland until Sunday, November 5.

