​King's Coronation events in Steyning kick start eventful May packed with family fun

​Steyning is all set to celebrate the King's Coronation with a host of family fun, kick starting an eventful May with a packed programme for residents and visitors alike.

Organisers have pushed the boat out in a bid to attract new faces to the town and build on the community spirit, with something for all age groups.

Steyning & District Community Partnership's visitor and tourism committee has three big events planned for May, two of them brand new to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reina Alston, partnership vice-chair, said: "There is no shortage of things to do in Steyning during the merry month of May. I think we really have pushed the boat out to get people out and about and enjoying life, so look forward to seeing loads of new faces appearing in Steyning to join in the fun."

Celebrate the King's Coronation in Steyning

Steyning Vintage Revival will be held on Sunday, May 7, from 11am to 4pm as part of the King's Coronation weekend. Steyning High Street will be closed to traffic and filled instead with attractions including vintage vehicles, traction engines, a steam organ, miniature railway, vintage rides, antique stalls, street entertainment and food and drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reina said: "After being glued to the telly watching the Coronation all day Saturday, make plans to get out and about and take in the massive display of vintage cars, vans, buses, motor bikes, traction engines and a steam organ plus motor-themed antique stalls, street entertainment, a barbecue and live music. Leave time to also experience the shops and enjoy the eateries and pubs of Steyning High Street – oh, and don’t forget to raise a glass to our new King."

Children can follow the King’s Wardrobe Trail in 10 shop windows from May 6 to 31, celebrating a Coronation with a twist as the animal kingdom crowns a new king. Use the displayed QR codes to reveal an augmented reality, super-active character which children can film, take a selfie or just have a giggle. After completing the trail, a special digital edition of The King’s Wardrobe will be available to download as a prize.

Another new event, The Big Walking Weekender, will run from May 19 to 21 with three days of different themed walks set within Steyning and District. To find out more about times and details of walks, visit www.visitsteyning.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Big Walking Weekender is a new event for Steyning, with three days of themed walks

Reina said: "The itinerary includes a Wild Walk, Walk and Sketch, A Ghost Walk, Navigate and Natter, and Court Plantation Walk, to name but a few.Our area is renowned for its wonderful walks but now you have an even more exciting way to enjoy them."

To end the month, the popular Steyning Country Fair returns on Monday, May 29, from 11am to 4pm. Steyning High Street will be turned back into an old market town, complete with livestock, country crafts, rural fare, music and entertainment, while the dog show which will be held on the Steyning cricket field. Reina said: "This biannual event, instigated by a team of dedicated local residents and business owners, is a delight to all. Come and join the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad