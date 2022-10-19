A celebratory event was held at Chesham House Community Centre in South Street — a charity which dates back to the 1950s – last Thursday (October 13).

Guests included the charity’s volunteers and staff, as well as local council members and businesses, who helped to get the centre ready for re-opening, following a dedicated campaign.

Fiona Longhurst, director of the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) – which owns the centre – said: “It’s brilliant that Chesham House is up and running again, with loads of great things going on and in development, from lunch clubs to a new dementia café and board games clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re very grateful to the huge collaborative effort from local businesses to support the reopening and help make the centre sustainable.”

In February, the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) announced plans to sell the community hub. The RVS made this decision after reviewing the ‘feasibility and costs’ of reopening the centre, following the Covid pandemic.

After the decision was met with anger and sadness, RVS made a quick U-turn, suspending proceedings towards the sale of the building.

The centre reopened its doors in August following a campaign, which was supported by East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton and district councillor Steve Neocleous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests at the celebratory event included the charity’s volunteers and staff, as well as local council members and businesses, who helped to get the centre ready for re-opening, following a dedicated campaign.

Mr Loughton said: “Chesham House is a real jewel in the community in Lancing — and the community rallied together in a phenomenal effort to save it from permanent closure.”

At the launch event last week, guests found out more about volunteering and the activities and support available at the centre. They also enjoyed refreshments and cake and many took part in the Autumn wreath making workshop.

An RVS spokesperson said: “The charity is also keen to express gratitude to everyone who has supported the reopening of Chesham House, including many local councillors and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The popular community centre has a variety of uses including a café and multiple activity clubs taking place Monday to Friday each week for members of the public to attend and enjoy.

Pictured left to right at Chesham Housse are: Paul Goff, Angela Merchant, Steve Neocleous, Fiona Longhurst and Lucy Clement

"A transport service which supports 184 people also runs out of the centre as does a lunch club which takes place every Monday and Wednesday and a befriending service.”

The Royal Voluntary Service is encouraging anyone who might want to visit the café, dine at the lunch club or take part in actives to drop by the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers are also needed to support the café and transport service at Chesham House. People interested in supporting their community can visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering/.

At the launch event last week, guests found out more about volunteering and the activities and support available at the centre.