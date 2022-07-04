Southern Water is on site in West Way

Lancing roads under water after sixth burst pipe in less than a year

Southern Water are attempting to fix a burst water main in Lancing, in an area that has seen six pipe bursts in less than a year.

By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Monday, 4th July 2022, 5:34 pm
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 5:36 pm

This is the sixth time since October, 2021, the same 2km stretch of pipe has burst in three different places.

Our photographer’s pictures show West Way’s road surface is completely under water. Frustrated residents in the West Beach area have taken to social media to share their snaps of the issue, with some captioning them ‘here we go again’.

A spokesperson for the water firm said: “We are extremely sorry for the disruption caused by a burst wastewater main in West Way, Lancing. Our customer team is already onsite and we will do all we can to support people.

“We completely understand the distress felt by the residents who are yet again affected by flooding in their road. This is particularly frustrating as we were just days away from undertaking a re-lining scheme to future proof the pipe.

“Our priority is now to stop the spill by using tankers to take on the flow of wastewater – the tankers carry out crucial work meaning that many nearby homes can continue to use their kitchens and bathrooms as normal. Once they are in place the pumping stations serving the pipe can be switched off and we will start clearing up.

PREVIOUS STORIES:Lancing road flooded by sewage after another burst - 'It's going to be a very smelly Christmas'

Lancing West Beach flooding in pictures

“To allow all this work to happen there will be traffic management in place on the A259. This allows work to be undertaken safely without a complete road closure. The A259 is a busy route, and we are also sorry to all road users that will be impacted by this.”

1. Burst water main in Lancing

Sandbags to try to stop the water getting into people's homes

Photo: eddie mitchell

2. Burst water main in Lancing

West Way in Lancing

Photo: eddie mitchell

3. Burst water main in Lancing

A Southern Water team on the scene this afternoon

Photo: eddie mitchell

4. Burst water main in Lancing

West Way in Lancing

Photo: eddie mitchell

LancingSouthern WaterA259
