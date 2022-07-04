This is the sixth time since October, 2021, the same 2km stretch of pipe has burst in three different places.

Our photographer’s pictures show West Way’s road surface is completely under water. Frustrated residents in the West Beach area have taken to social media to share their snaps of the issue, with some captioning them ‘here we go again’.

A spokesperson for the water firm said: “We are extremely sorry for the disruption caused by a burst wastewater main in West Way, Lancing. Our customer team is already onsite and we will do all we can to support people.

“We completely understand the distress felt by the residents who are yet again affected by flooding in their road. This is particularly frustrating as we were just days away from undertaking a re-lining scheme to future proof the pipe.

“Our priority is now to stop the spill by using tankers to take on the flow of wastewater – the tankers carry out crucial work meaning that many nearby homes can continue to use their kitchens and bathrooms as normal. Once they are in place the pumping stations serving the pipe can be switched off and we will start clearing up.

“To allow all this work to happen there will be traffic management in place on the A259. This allows work to be undertaken safely without a complete road closure. The A259 is a busy route, and we are also sorry to all road users that will be impacted by this.”

