JD, the retailer of sports, fashion and lifestyle brands is set to strengthen its presence in Crawley with the opening of new, bigger and better store in County Mall Shopping Centre this week.

The retail giant is relocating from its existing store within the centre to a brand-new, larger space elsewhere in the mall.

Opening on Thursday 6th November, the new store will span 7,000 sq. ft. – more than double the size of JD’s previous unit at the mall – offering an enhanced shopping experience for consumers. What’s more, the expansion will create up to 10 new jobs for the local community.

Shoppers can look forward to an exciting new range of brands such as Montirex and Berghaus alongside all of their favourite go-to labels including Nike, Adidas, New Balance, On Running, Under Armour and much more.

JD is encouraging consumers to head into the new store on the opening weekend from Saturday 8th November to Sunday 9th November to explore the new space and take part in exclusive launch activities.

Outside the store, shoppers can test their reactions with JD’s viral drop-catch game, whilst inside, consumers can join a special scavenger hunt with prizes up for grabs.

The celebrations continue the following weekend, with free sneaker customisation available on Saturday 15th November to Sunday 16th November, giving shoppers the chance to create one-of-a-kind designs at no extra cost.

James Air, Director of Group Real Estate and Acquisitions at JD said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our new JD store at County Mall. With more space, an expanded brand offering, and an enhanced shopping environment, the new store represents our continued commitment to delivering the best retail experience for our customers.”

Damien Gough, Deputy Centre Manager at County Mall, commented: “We’re incredibly excited to see JD Sports open its brand new, larger store here at County Mall. JD has always been a hugely popular name with our shoppers, and this impressive new space will take that to the next level. It’s fantastic to see a major brand like JD investing in Crawley, showing real confidence in both the town and the future of in-store shopping. We can’t wait to welcome even more visitors through the doors.”