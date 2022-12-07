Leonardslee Illuminated in 29 pictures and video: The magical Sussex night-time lights trail is running for the fourth year
The night-time lights trail at Leonardslee Gardens is up and running again for its fourth year, this time with the theme of A Star is Born.
The historic 240-acre Grade I Listed estate transports visitors into a magical world as the gardens are transformed with illuminations, large-scale installations and atmospheric soundscapes. Guests are welcomed with a Victorian funfair, a small Christmas market, a selection of seasonal food and drink and other entertainment before entering the mile-long trail.
Money made from the trail helps to fund the major programme of work needed to preserve the woodland gardens, which were originally created by the great Victorian plant collector, Sir Edmund Loder.
The event runs until December 21, and tickets can still be bought at https://leonardsleeilluminated.co.uk/