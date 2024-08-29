Lidl’s second branch in the town opened at 8am this morning (Thursday, August 29).

Located in Downlands Retail Park on Lyons Way, next to Lyons Farm, the store launched with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Worthing mayor Ibsha Choudhury.

Store opening hours will be between 8am and 10pm – throughout Monday to Saturday – and from 9.30am ‘for browsing’ on Sunday, with tills open from 10am to 4pm.

A Lidl spokesperson said: “With a proposed sales area of 1081m2, the new store will feature the discounter’s famous bakery – crowned the UK’s most popular supermarket bakery – along with the much-loved Middle of Lidl.

"The store will also have dedicated customer toilets with baby changing facilities, alongside ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

“In a commitment to sustainability, the new store will generate almost half of the energy it needs to operate from air-source heat pumps and solar panels on its entrance canopy.”

During the opening weekend, Worthing shoppers can look forward to Lidl Plus offers, complementary food sampling, and deals on selected products from the Middle of Lidl, including a Salter food processor at £12.99, RRP £24.99.

The store opening comes after a ‘multi-million-pound investment’, Lidl said, adding: “It will provide those living in the area with access to the discounter’s high quality, best-value products.

"In a boost for the local economy, it’s creating up to 40 new jobs, which following its latest pay rise at the start of the summer, will see colleagues receiving one of the highest rates of pay in the sector.”

James Mitchell, regional head of property at Lidl GB, said the company has seen demand for the best value products ‘continue to grow across the country’.

He added: “We are excited to be opening our second store in Worthing. Not only will it deliver more high paying jobs for those living in the area, but it will also provide even better access to our award-winning products.

"We would like to thank all those who have played a part in delivering this new store and look forward to welcoming customers through the doors in the coming weeks.”

Lidl, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, said its ‘unparalleled quality-value combination’ has been ‘winning customers over from across the country for three decades’.

The discounter was recently named the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the 12th month in a row.

