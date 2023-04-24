Lidl has set out its plans for major expansion – with a number of Sussex towns on its list of priority locations.

Lidl has announced plans for stores in 34 locations across Sussex

Lidl welcomed a record number of new shoppers to its stores in 2022, and was recently named the fastest growing supermarket following a rise in sales of nearly 26 per cent.

The discounter opened over 50 new stores in 2022 and a further 15 across the country in the last three months alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said: “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store. That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations across the country.

“We had over 1.4 million new shoppers coming to us from our competitors over the course of last year. This alone shows the potential for continued growth as customers refuse to pay a premium for their shopping, when they know they can get the same, if not better quality at Lidl. As we progress further into 2023, we know that more shoppers will make the switch, and whichever of our stores they choose, they know they’re getting the best value.”

Thirty-four Sussex locations feature in Lidl’s plans: Battle; Bexhill north (relocation) and south; Brighton city centre, Hollingbury, Kemptown (relocation), London Road, Moulsecoomb and Portslade; Burgess Hill south; Crawley north, south, Three Bridges (relocation); Eastbourne Old Town and Willingdon; Hailsham; Hastings east and west; Haywards Heath; Heathfield; Horsham central (relocation), north and west; Lancing; Lewes; Midhurst; Newhaven (relocation); Pagham; Peacehaven; Rustington; Rye; Uckfield and Worthing Goring and town centre (relocation).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad