Lidl welcomed a record number of new shoppers to its stores in 2022, and was recently named the fastest growing supermarket following a rise in sales of nearly 26 per cent.
The discounter opened over 50 new stores in 2022 and a further 15 across the country in the last three months alone.
Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said: “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store. That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations across the country.
“We had over 1.4 million new shoppers coming to us from our competitors over the course of last year. This alone shows the potential for continued growth as customers refuse to pay a premium for their shopping, when they know they can get the same, if not better quality at Lidl. As we progress further into 2023, we know that more shoppers will make the switch, and whichever of our stores they choose, they know they’re getting the best value.”
Thirty-four Sussex locations feature in Lidl’s plans: Battle; Bexhill north (relocation) and south; Brighton city centre, Hollingbury, Kemptown (relocation), London Road, Moulsecoomb and Portslade; Burgess Hill south; Crawley north, south, Three Bridges (relocation); Eastbourne Old Town and Willingdon; Hailsham; Hastings east and west; Haywards Heath; Heathfield; Horsham central (relocation), north and west; Lancing; Lewes; Midhurst; Newhaven (relocation); Pagham; Peacehaven; Rustington; Rye; Uckfield and Worthing Goring and town centre (relocation).
Lidl GB chief development officer Richard Taylor added: “Our store expansion has been and continues to be unparalleled. In the last three months alone, we’ve opened 15 new stores – more than any other retailer, and in 2022 we welcomed customers through the doors of over 50 new stores. But we won’t be stopping there. Our vision is to have over 1,100 stores in the future, but really there’s no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. What’s important is that we take a strategic and sustainable approach to getting there.”