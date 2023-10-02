Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The historic theatre was saved following a devastating fire which destroyed the Harvester restaurant on Thursday, August 10.

Following the fire, there was water damage to the foyer and kiosk. Advance ticket sales were temporarily suspended, as a result.

Cinema bosses were hopeful of reopening by August 14 but, nearly two months later, the venue remains closed. This is because asbestos had to be safely removed from the damaged ceiling of the Windmill complex

The Windmill Cinema in Littlehampton has remained close since the fire at The Harvester in August

"Due to the extended period of closure we were planning to temporarily remove the projection equipment from the Windmill on Tuesday, October 3,” the cinema announced on social media on Saturday (September 30).

"This was for the protection of the equipment during what is likely to be a cold, damp winter in the building."

However, the cinema has received encouragement from Arun District Council (ADC) that this action might not be necessary. The council revealed that it hopes to confirm an anticipated reopening date within the ‘next couple of weeks’.

“Based on their recent statement it looks like Arun District Council are now at least considering a partial re-opening in the shorter term – something which we welcome and have been pushing for from day one,” a cinema spokesperson said.

Littlehampton Harvester fire

"We have even provided plans to indicate how this might be possible and we are glad that ADC seem to have taken this on board to the extent that it’s at least being discussed.

“So the good news is that we will postpone the removal of cinema equipment for the time being in the hope that there is more positive news to come soon. Don’t listen to any negativity everybody and keep pushing for early re-opening, and rest-assured we WILL BE BACK!”

In its statement on Friday (September 29), the district council said it was ‘aware of the frustrations’ of organisations that are ‘wishing to resurrect their operations’ using the Windmill Entertainment complex.

A spokesperson added: “We can assure you that Freedom Leisure continue to be in regular communication with all users of the Windmill.

The Littlehampton Harvester fire was of 'accidental ignition', West Sussex fire service said

“We know and understand that they are keen to have confirmed potential timelines for reopening of the facility. We are also aware that users are keen to know whether an interim, part-opening of the facility is viable.

"These suggestions will be considered when all information needed to inform a decision is available. In considering any part-opening, we must prioritise the health and safety of all users, contractors and staff and therefore must satisfy ourselves that the building can be operated safely and compliantly.”

The council said it also needs to ‘fully consider the timing and impact’ of the forthcoming demolition of the Harvester site – which is ‘now anticipated for the third week of October’.

"In the meantime, the asbestos that needed to be removed from a damaged ceiling in the windmill has been removed and we hope to be able to mobilise the repairs very shortly,” the ADC statement read.