Littlehampton handyman saves the day for local football team
The makeshift footie team, created by the boys, named themselves Backgarden FC and needed shirts to enter the competition. Local firm Maintenance Man stepped in to provide the shirts.
Ian Read, Backgarden FC manager, said: “Our boys were super excited when word got round that we had an official sponsor. I’d like to thank Maintenance Man for being a total legend.”
After a steady start in the tournament’s group stages, Backgarden put together a few wins and reached the semifinals.
John Herr, who is Maintenance Man, said: “When I got the call from one of the Mums, I was only too pleased to help out. It sounds like the lads did themselves proud on the day.”
The team’s boss was also asked if his boys were French internationals, after a funny spelling mistake by the coach had them down as Backgardon FC.
The manager replied: “They were my internationals on the day, although I can confirm that I haven’t had any calls from PSG so far.”
For more information see https://www.jhmaintenanceman.co.uk/
