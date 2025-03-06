The people who run a high street market in Littlehampton say they have been forced to close and find a new site, due to persistent anti-social behaviour.

In a social media post, which has been widely shared and debated by residents, Littlehampton Market announced it will be closing later this month as ‘it is no longer safe for traders’.

The post stated that the last Friday market would be on March 28, adding: “I can no longer give my trader's a safe environment to trade at Littlehampton High Street.

“The drink, drug users and violence on the high street is out of control and I can no longer put my trader's in this environment. The closure is temporary until a new site can be found."

Chief Inspector William Keating-Jones said Sussex Police ‘understands the impact that anti-social behaviour has in our communities’ – including in Littlehampton town centre. Photo: Steve Robards

In response, Chief Inspector William Keating-Jones – a district commander – said Sussex Police ‘understands the impact that anti-social behaviour has in our communities’ – including in Littlehampton town centre.

He added: “Our officers are working hard alongside partner agencies to address the causes and to tackle the problems caused by anti-social behaviour and crime.

“They will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols in Littlehampton to provide reassurance, to catch offenders, and to prevent new offences being committed.

“Our Neighbourhood Policing Team will liaise with market traders to understand and address the concerns they have raised.

“We continue to encourage anyone who is impacted by these issues to report it to us, quoting Operation Sonar.”

Arun District Council also responded to the news.

A spokesperson said: “It is disappointing to hear that the weekly market operator’s negative experience of Littlehampton is being cited as their decision not to renew their license when it ceases at the end of March 2025.

"The nature of High Streets is changing nationally, with the decline of markets part of that national change, this is no different for Littlehampton.

"However, both the district and town councils are working together to support the town centre as it adapts to those changes. Current activity includes supporting the business community to form a new business forum which aims to focus on the positive things the town offers, including 85 per cent of businesses being independently run by passionate and dedicated owners.

"Both councils are running a well-received social media campaign to highlight just that.”

The district council said Littlehampton, ‘like many towns’, is prone anti-social behaviour and crime incidents.

"This is being addressed through intervention work including the local neighbourhood policing team and the district council’s community safety team undertaking a directed presence on the High Street, taking a robust approach to street drinking, anti-social behaviour and crime,” the spokesperson added.

"This visible presence has been welcomed by retailers as providing improved engagement between agencies and businesses, as well as offering reassurance to shoppers. Importantly, there have been tangible results, such as prevention of shoplifting, intervention of ASB thereby reducing the negative impact on the community, alcohol licence checks and enforcement of community protection warnings and community protection notices.

"Both town and district councils continue to work with partners to encourage businesses and the community to report any incidents they witness taking place in the town centre to the police, to ensure they have evidence of activity taking place and can task resources accordingly.”

The district council said Littlehampton ‘has a lot to celebrate’, citing ‘below average’ shop vacancies and ‘continuous investment’ in regeneration.

It pointed towards the central government’s Levelling Up Fund, which is enabling seafront improvements and ‘investment interest from major companies’, including Premier Inn.

The council concluded: “Both councils are working on a campaign focusing on the positive progress taking place, and highlighting the extensive work being undertaken by all partners, which will hopefully challenge misinformation being shared about the town online.”

Littlehampton Town Council echoed the district council’s support of the town centre.

"The negative experience reported by the weekly market operator on Littlehampton High Street that is choosing to not renew their license when it ceases at the end of March 2025 is disappointing,” a statement read.

"The nature of high streets is changing nationally, and the decline of markets is part of that national change – and this is no different for Littlehampton.

“However, both the district and town councils are working together to support the town centre adapt to those changes.”

The town council said its intervention work – alongside the district council and the police – is seeing a ‘directed presence’ on the high street, with a ‘robust approach’ to street drinking, anti-social behaviour and crime.

It added: “We all recognise that in order to make a long-term difference these actions will need to be sustained and that there has never been a more important time for the public to ensure they make official reports on any incidents they witness.

"The town council, in consultation with businesses, and building on previous success with similar, is developing a programme of events for the high street in 2025 to increase footfall and support the economy.

"These include Easter events as well as summer family fun days, details of which can be found on our website: www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk.”