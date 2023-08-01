As another one of the town’s retailers gets set to close, residents and the council have had their say on the current state of the high street.

New Look will shut its doors for good on Tuesday, August 6, leaving no more designated-clothes shops open on the high street.

A company spokesperson said: "We would like to thank all of our colleagues and the local community for their support over the last few years.

"We hope shoppers continue to shop with us at the nearby Bognor Regis store.”

Littlehampton’s New Look branch is set to close next week. Photo: Google Street View

In response to concerns about the town’s lack of options, the council shared plans to keep the high street alive.

Councillor Alan Butcher , Chair of the Town Council’s Policy and Finance Committee, said: “The loss of any business in Littlehampton is always disappointing but we understand that there are many factors at play including the ongoing national cost of living crisis and the ever-changing consumer habits.

"There are other outlets where people can purchase clothing including Sainsbury’s and several charity shops – a good place to shop sustainably and find quality items.

"The Town Council is leading on the emerging Town Centre Strategy that will very soon be progressed through a new Town Centre Action Group. This will address problems, promote new ideas and support the continued investment into the Town Centre.

"We plan to continue building on the success of delivering high-quality events and activities that attract visitors to the heart of the retail area in Littlehampton namely the free Love Local events programmed for this summer – details can be found on our website.”

A spokesperson for Arun District Council added: “We are disappointed that New Look are closing their shop in Littlehampton. These are challenging economic times and many retailers are reviewing their high street presence.

“The nearly completed £5 million investment in the new town centre public realm demonstrates our desire to see more investment in the town centre and build confidence from other private sector investors.”

Earlier today, people shared their opinions on social media, with Jan Paul describing Littlehampton as a ‘ghost town’.

She said: ”Walking through town is not a nice experience at all. What a terrible shame, it could be so different.”