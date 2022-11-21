A Littlehampton pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2022.

The George, in Surrey Street, has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them. All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded.

The winning toilets at The George in Surrey Street, Littlehampton

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria including décor and maintenance and cleanliness.

The George, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Timothy Ilott. Timothy said: “We are delighted with the award.

"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”