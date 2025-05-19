Littlehampton shop to mark 50 years with special event

The Flower Shop, in the True Blue Precinct in Wick, will celebrate 50 years of the precinct’s opening with a fun floral demonstration on June 11.

Although it hasn’t always been called The Flower Shop, Unit 2 has always been home to a florists.

Shop owner Michelle Bly said: “Although it did not open as The Flower Shop 50 years ago, our shop has always been a florist shop, originally called Floral Season. As I have also lived in Wick for 50 years I can only think of a few other shops that have been the same type of shop for so long. I feel very proud that I have worked in the shop for 33 years, which means that no one else in the shop's history has been there as long as me.

“This is definitely something worth celebrating. Like last year we will be doing a fun flower demonstration with interesting flower facts and insight into the work of a florist. We will be raffling off the arrangements in aid of St Barnabas House and Cancer Research UK, there will be at least 10 prizes to be won. Each guest will receive a goody bag and refreshments, as well as a few surprises!

“Even after 33 years I am still extremely passionate about flowers and the floristry industry. It is tough being an independent trader but we have so much to offer, our products are exclusive to us and we pride ourselves on providing a professional and friendly service, going the extra mile where ever we can.”

The event, on Wednesday, June 11, at 7pm, will take place at Southfields Jubilee Centre, Southfields Road, Littlehampton. The cost is £10 per ticket, with booking essential. Each tick includes the demonstration, a goody bag, and refreshments.

To book, visit the shop or call 01903 715668.

1 . The Flower Shop Littlehampton florist Michelle Bly is celebrating 50 years of flowers with a special event Photo: The Flower Shop

