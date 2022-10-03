Littlehampton Wave swimming pool closed until further notice due to 'technical issue'
Littlehampton Wave’s main swimming pool has been closed, it was announced this afternoon on its social media pages.
A message put out on the Littlehampton Wave Facebook page and shared by Arun District Council reads: “*Customer notice*. Due to an unforeseen technical issue, the main pool will be closed until further notice. We are working with Arun District Council and their contractors to resolve the issue as soon as possible. The teaching pool and all other facilities will remain open. Main pool swimming is available at Arun Leisure Centre as normal, please refer to their website for the swimming pool timetable https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/arun/swimming/”
Arun District Council has been contacted for further comment.
Littlehampton Wave is located in Sea Road, Littlehampton, and is run by Freedom Leisure. Freedom Leisure is a not-for-profit trust which has been delivering leisure facilities and services for 14 years.
For more information, see the website at: https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/centres/littlehampton-wave/