Littlehampton Wave swimming pool closed until further notice due to 'technical issue'

A message put out on the Littlehampton Wave Facebook page and shared by Arun District Council reads: “*Customer notice*. Due to an unforeseen technical issue, the main pool will be closed until further notice. We are working with Arun District Council and their contractors to resolve the issue as soon as possible. The teaching pool and all other facilities will remain open. Main pool swimming is available at Arun Leisure Centre as normal, please refer to their website for the swimming pool timetable https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/arun/swimming/”