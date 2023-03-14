Edit Account-Sign Out
Littlehampton's coastguard tower: Before and after pictures of a very unique property renovation

When developers Leila and Cal Leach bought Littlehampton’s former coastguard tower in 2019, it was in a state of disrepair.

By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:16 GMT

After a two-year restoration project, the iconic seafront building now houses a four-story Airbnb rental property.

You can see the epic transformation in our series of before and after pictures.

And you can read more about the redevelopment story here.

After a complete transformation, the coastguard tower has become The Little Lookout – a bright and airy holiday rental property

1. The Little Lookout after photos

After a complete transformation, the coastguard tower has become The Little Lookout – a bright and airy holiday rental property Photo: Julia Toms

2. Coastguard tower before photos

The coastguard tower was in a state of disrepair when Leila and Cal Leach bought it in 2019 Photo: Leila Leach

3. Coastguard tower before photos

The coastguard tower was in a state of disrepair when Leila and Cal Leach bought it in 2019 Photo: Leila Leach

4. Coastguard tower before photos

The coastguard tower was in a state of disrepair when Leila and Cal Leach bought it in 2019 Photo: Leila Leach

Airbnb