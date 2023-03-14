When developers Leila and Cal Leach bought Littlehampton’s former coastguard tower in 2019, it was in a state of disrepair.
After a two-year restoration project, the iconic seafront building now houses a four-story Airbnb rental property.
You can see the epic transformation in our series of before and after pictures.
And you can read more about the redevelopment story here.
1. The Little Lookout after photos
After a complete transformation, the coastguard tower has become The Little Lookout – a bright and airy holiday rental property Photo: Julia Toms
2. Coastguard tower before photos
The coastguard tower was in a state of disrepair when Leila and Cal Leach bought it in 2019 Photo: Leila Leach
3. Coastguard tower before photos
4. Coastguard tower before photos
