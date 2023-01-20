Two banks are set to close for the final time in Littlehampton and Rustington, the Lloyds Banking Group has confirmed.

Lloyds and Halifax will shut 40 branches after seeing a decline in footfall due to people favouring online banking. Among the Lloyds Bank branches to close are in Beach Road, Littlehampton and The Street, Rustington.

On the Lloyds website, it states that the Littlehampton bank is due to close permanently on May 23, whilst the Rustington branch will shut on June 5.

A Lloyds Bank spokesperson told SussexWorld: “Visits to our Littlehampton and Rustington branches have fallen over recent years, as many customers now choose to bank in different ways. When the branches close later in the year, customers can use the nearby local Post Offices for everyday banking, access cash at the nearby free-to-use ATMs, alongside other ways to bank such as over the phone and online."

Lloyds and Halifax will shut 40 branches after seeing a decline in footfall due to people favouring online banking (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The group said 83 per cent of personal customers in Littlehampton ‘already use other ways of banking’ – such as over the phone or internet banking, as well as other branches, whilst the figure stands at 77 per cent for Rustington.

They added that both branches have nearby Post Offices, within a two-minute walk away, which offer personal and business customers everyday banking services, access to cash, paying in of cheques, and more.

They also have nearby free-to-use ATMs and there are nine free-to-use ATMs within one mile of the closing branches.

A spokesperson added: “Customers can use any Lloyds Bank branch for their banking, alongside other options such as the Post Office, online, mobile and telephone banking.

On the Lloyds website, it states that the Littlehampton bank in Beach Road is due to close permanently on May 23. Photo: Google Street View

“We’re contacting customers to let them know about the alternate local banking services available.”

The Lloyds Banking Group, said the sites earmarked for closure had seen the number of visits drop by about 60 per cent on average in the last five years.

A spokesman said: "Branches play an important part in our strategy but we need to have them in the right places, where they are well-used.

"We'll continue to invest in branches that are being used regularly, alongside our online, mobile app and telephone services."

The branch in The Street, Rustington will shut on June 5. Photo: Google Street View

The group said the closures will not lead to any job losses. The only site not in England is Halifax's Bangor branch in Wales.