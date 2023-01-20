Lloyds Pharmacy to close East Sussex in-store branches in Sainsbury's - here's where

Lloyds Pharmacy is to close all of its in-store Sainsbury’s branches in East Sussex, it has been announced.

The company has a total of 237 such branches in the UK, as reported by Sky News, with its East Sussex in-store branches in Sainsbury’s in St Leonards, Brighton, and Newhaven.

Lloyds Pharmacy said it plans to close the branches before the end of this year, as reported in the national media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move by the company potentially puts more than 2,000 jobs at risk across the UK, it has been reported.

Lloyds Pharmacy sign. Picture from Google Street View

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Sky News, Kevin Birch, chief executive of Lloyds Pharmacy, said: "This decision has not been an easy one and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.

"We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them that we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyds Pharmacy acquired all of the Sainsbury’s in-store pharmacies in 2015.

The company said it was carrying out a ‘strategic review of its operations in response to changing market conditions,’ as reported in the national press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Pharmacists Defence Association (PDA) Union, which represents pharmacists, has criticised the move.

Mark Pitt, assistant general secretary of the PDA Union, said: “We have seen many disposals of Lloyds Pharmacy branches over recent months and we know more may occur, however for every disposal there has been a buyer, therefore patients and communities have seen no reduction in availability, the pharmacy network has not lost capacity and there were no job losses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This situation is different and means significant reductions in access to a pharmacy for patients and we expect those who represent communities to be concerned about the loss of a key part of their local NHS service.

“Forward-thinking governments around the UK are seeking to make greater use of pharmacies as the most accessible contact point in the NHS, to reduce pressure on other parts of the healthcare system, so there should be greater community pharmacy capacity, not less.”

Advertisement Hide Ad