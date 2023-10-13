Locals’ delight as re-opened West Sussex pub set for a Christmas cracker
The Beresford in Middleton looked likely to be lost to the community after closing last October – with talk of the venue being turned into flats.
But brothers Ben Standen and Harry Dumville stepped in to re-open the hostelry last month to the delight of locals.
The opening night saw the pub packed with drinkers and revellers as they danced the night away to an 80s disco to celebrate the new lease of life for the venue.
Now the businessmen have revealed plans to roll out their dining offering in time for the festive period as work continues on the installation of a new kitchen costing £80,000.
Harry said the support of the local community has been crucial to getting the business off the ground again and that serving food was the next big step.
He added: “We are so grateful for everyone’s backing; it feels like the whole of the area has come together to support us and their custom has been essential as we continue with our progress.
“The kitchen is taking shape and before too long we will announce our plans. We know only too well how much demand there is for us to start serving food and we are working tirelessly to make this happen sooner rather than later.
“Christmas is around the corner, of course, and the aim is to be in full swing by then, meaning we can welcome locals to dine with us in the run up to Christmas and to join us on the big day itself.”
The move has gone down well with locals. Jerry Moore said: “This is great news and we are all looking forward to helps the guys have a good Christmas."
Ben says he wants to deliver the excellent food that the Beresford was known for before it closed its doors. He added: “Everyone we speak to tells us what a superb reputation the pub had for its food and we must reach that standard, there’s no question about that.
“We are on track to be fully functional in the kitchen before Christmas. We are fully focused on this objective both in terms of the efficiency of the business and providing a service to the local community.”
For more information on the pub and when food will be served, call Cheryl on 01243 465011.