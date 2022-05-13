Loxwood’s “gloriously indulgent” Jazz, Gin and Blues Festival confirms line-up - how to get your tickets

Julian Burdock Trio

Spokeswoman Heather Joy said: “Celebrating a third year, this boutique festival which is held at the tranquil Loxwood Meadows, home of the Loxwood Joust, will once again be hosting an intimate crowd of just 500 people.

“From 12 noon until 8pm, a stellar line-up of jazz and blues artists will be performing live in the sheltered woodland glades. And, curated by Simon Bates the founder and organiser of the legendary Loxwood Jazz Club, another year of great eclectic jazz and blues, with a little helping of gin, is promised!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The new line-up is impressive, and music lovers will be able to spend an afternoon outdoors, under the dappled shelter of the woodland trees, as they become immersed in some incredible sounds.Heralding artists such as The Alexandra Ridout Band, The Simon Bates Organ Trio, The Julian Burdock Trio and Spice Fusion, and with more special guests still to be announced, a spectacular show of energy and musical genius is guaranteed.

“In addition, a drum workshop will be running for guests to learn, participate and enjoy the intricacies of percussion rhythms. And, an exciting mix of local heritage food stalls offering a selection to suit all palates; including crème scones through to sizzling burgers, hog roast and tasty vegetarian and vegan options, will provide the ingredients for a perfect afternoon. For the gin lovers, independent local gin producers, including Cabin Pressure Spirits, Ditchling and Madame Jennifer Distillery will be on hand to help quench thirsts; along with real ale from the award-winning Langham Brewery Cider from Silly Moo and Mead from Loxwood Meadworks very own heritage brews, re imagined for the 21st century.”

The Loxwood Jazz, Gin and Blues festival takes place in the Loxwood Meadow, RH14 0AL, just off the B2133 between Wisborough Green and Loxwood. Free parking.