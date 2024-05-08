After being narrowed down to one of five finalists, Bailiffscourt Hotel and Spa took the title of Best Hotel in Sussex in the coveted annual awards.

Chris Alger, general manager of the hotel said in a newsletter after the win: “We are bubbling with delight at having won the Muddy Stilettos Best Hotel in Sussex and want to say a huge thank you to all of you who voted for us.

“The Muddy Stilettos Awards are the most coveted awards for small independent lifestyle businesses across the country, we are so proud of the team and happy to share this news with you and to celebrate, here is a special offer to come and see what all the fuss is about!

“We look forward to welcoming you to Bailiffscourt very soon.”

The email included a link to discount room rates.

Bailiffscout, in Climping, is part of the Historic Sussex Hotels group which also run The Black Horse pub up the road, The Spread Eagle hotel and Ockenden Manor.

1 . Bailiffscourt Hotel and Spa Bailiffscourt Hotel and Spa, in Climping, is a lovely spot for a relaxing day out or overnight stay Photo: Katherine HM

2 . Bailiffscourt Hotel and Spa Bailiffscourt Hotel and Spa, in Climping, is a lovely spot for a relaxing day out or overnight stay Photo: Katherine HM

3 . Bailiffscourt Hotel and Spa Bailiffscourt Hotel and Spa, in Climping, is a lovely spot for a relaxing day out or overnight stay Photo: Katherine HM