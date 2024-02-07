The rebranded Asda Express has replaced the Co-op store at The Boulevard in Nelson Road, Goring-by-Sea today (Wednesday, February 7).

It comes after Asda launched a programme to convert hundreds of convenience stores – and attached petrol station forecourts – acquired from the Co-op Group last year.

“Asda will open 110 Asda Express convenience stores in February – a record for a single month – to accelerate its growth strategy in convenience and put it firmly on track to reach 1,000 UK stores in total for the first time,” a spokesperson for the chain said.

"The supermarket will convert 109 former convenience stores acquired from the Co-op and EG Group to Asda Express this month (with one additional organic opening), as part of a multi-million pound investment and its commitment to become the second largest grocery retailer in the UK.

“This will ensure that Asda brings its great value in fuel, where it is already the price leader among the supermarkets, to many more communities across the UK. “

Additionally, customers shopping for groceries at Asda Express can ‘expect to save an average of eight per cent’ compared to the former Co-op stores and 15 per cent in comparison to the former EG Group convenience sites.

Many stores are opening in locations across southern England – an area where Asda has ‘traditionally been underrepresented’.

The next Sussex petrol station to see this change will be at Chichester Road, Bognor Regis next Wednesday (February 14).

The spokesperson added: “Asda continues to deliver on its programme to convert all 470 convenience sites acquired from the Co-op and EG Group to Asda Express before the end of March.

"The supermarket had converted 259 sites by the end of January, in addition to the eight organic Asda Express sites already open.

“The record number of openings in February will also bring Asda’s combined supermarket and convenience estate to its biggest in its 58-year history as the business hits the landmark of 1,000 UK stores.”

Asda’s ongoing expansion into the fast-growing £40bn convenience and £60bn food to go has been a ‘key pillar’ of the retailer’s strategy since the acquisition by the Issa brothers and TDR Capital completed in 2021.

Andy Perry, Asda’s vice president of convenience, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.

"February is a transformational month for programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites.

"The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”

The Asda Express stores will stock up to 3,000 branded and own-label products to ‘suit a broad range of customer needs’ including ‘top up’ shops for essential items such as milk and bread, grabbing lunch on the go or cooking dinner from scratch.

The first 11 sites were rebranded in September 2023, with the remaining 105 sites now following suit.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “The launch of our conversion programme is an incredibly exciting moment for our business and accelerates our presence in the fast-growing convenience market.

"We look forward to bringing Asda’s great value in fuel and groceries to many more communities across the UK and to welcoming over 2,000 former Co-op colleagues to the Asda family in the coming months."

The Co-op said a priority has been to fully support colleagues, who will transfer to the new operator under TUPE regulations.

