Major plans are being put forward to redevelop a service station and McDonald’s restaurant on the A24 at Buck Barn near Horsham.

A project team is seeking public feedback on the proposals – which aim to improve the notorious accident black spot at Buck Barn – before submitting a planning application.

The Buck Barn site is currently home to a petrol station, shop and a car wash as well as McDonald’s. It is now planned to increase the size of the site with a bigger McDonalds – up from a 90-seater restaurant to an 118-seater – a Costa Coffee drive-thru and increased parking spaces.

The project team says: “Although there has been a McDonald’s on the site since the early 2000s, there are long-term, serious issues with road safety, littering, the environmental performance of the building and the layout of the site. The redevelopment of the site will finally resolve these issues.”

Major expansion plans are being put forward for Buck Barn McDonald's and service station site off the A24 near Horsham

It is planned for McDonald’s to operate in a new building on the site which has had a petrol station on it since the 1970s.

The project team says: “McDonald’s is fully behind the plans as part of its ‘Planet Positive’ strategy. It is committed to repeating the success of its Market Drayton operation – its first UK industry net zero emissions restaurant. Buck Barn would be a further step forward in McDonald's ‘best in class’ worldwide.”

It adds: “Buck Barn is a popular local destination and welcomes thousands of local residents and visitors a year to the existing McDonald’s and petrol station shop, which share a single building.

“Redeveloping the site would help to respond to local concerns over road safety, reduce congestion, and increase parking and bin provision with the aim of reducing local littering.

Map of the proposed expansion of the Buck Barn service station and McDonald's off the A24 near Horsham

“In a small way, it would also help Horsham rise to the challenge of the climate emergency by creating a carbon net zero McDonald’s, alongside new retail operations.”

The proposals include altering the access to the site, separating the retail buildings, redesigning the on-site road layout and increasing the number of parking spaces by 89 to a total of 136. In addition, the capacity of the new McDonald’s drive-thru lane would be increased to ensure there is no impact on the internal access road or A24.

The project team says that currently 40 per cent of the visits to the service station are to the petrol station forecourt, a further 50 per cent are McDonald’s customers and the remaining 10 per cent are linked to other activities.

It is proposed to retain access from West Chiltington Lane and slightly relocate the current access off Worthing Road to improve traffic flow in, around and through the site. The management of traffic would be improved by a central roundabout to help direct vehicles to the proposed units and car parking.

The proposals incorporating new drive-thru facilities across the site would increase the number of parking spaces from 47 to 132. “This would help to resolve current critical traffic issues and reduce any future traffic-related problems, improving internal circulation and reducing impacts on the A272 and A24,” says the project group.

New footpaths and a zebra crossing within the site aim to improve pedestrian safety.

It is planned to present the proposals to Horsham District Council later this year.