BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Major new store to open in Horsham town centre

A major new store is getting set to open in Horsham town centre.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 11:43 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Footwear retailer Deichmann is to move into premises in Swan Walk shopping centre.

Deichmann says it provides “quality footwear at an affordable price” for men, women and children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company says: “Our range is ideal for all ages, occasions, and styles. Plus, you’ll find affordable premium brand footwear from Hush Puppies, Skechers, Adidas, Nike and many more.

Most Popular
A major new store is to open in Swan Walk shopping centre in Horsham. Photo PixabayA major new store is to open in Swan Walk shopping centre in Horsham. Photo Pixabay
A major new store is to open in Swan Walk shopping centre in Horsham. Photo Pixabay

"Our collection offers affordable women’s shoes from one of the UK’s leading shoe retailers. We have everything you could need from smart flats to trainers, boots and the highest heels.”

It also offers a range of men’s footwear and its children’s range includes trainers and school shoes.

Have you read? The 10 best restaurants in West Sussex according to customer reviews

A spokesperson said: “With more than 100 stores now open nationwide, we’re the most reliable source of fashionable, affordable footwear in the UK and we’re confident we’ve got shoes that you’ll love.”

The company is currently advertising for sales assistants.

Related topics:AdidasNike