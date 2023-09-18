A major new store is getting set to open in Horsham town centre.

Footwear retailer Deichmann is to move into premises in Swan Walk shopping centre.

Deichmann says it provides “quality footwear at an affordable price” for men, women and children.

The company says: “Our range is ideal for all ages, occasions, and styles. Plus, you’ll find affordable premium brand footwear from Hush Puppies, Skechers, Adidas, Nike and many more.

A major new store is to open in Swan Walk shopping centre in Horsham. Photo Pixabay

"Our collection offers affordable women’s shoes from one of the UK’s leading shoe retailers. We have everything you could need from smart flats to trainers, boots and the highest heels.”

It also offers a range of men’s footwear and its children’s range includes trainers and school shoes.

A spokesperson said: “With more than 100 stores now open nationwide, we’re the most reliable source of fashionable, affordable footwear in the UK and we’re confident we’ve got shoes that you’ll love.”