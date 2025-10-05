Major retail site is up for sale in Worthing town centre
Estate agency Eightfold Property has listed Unit 13 Montague Centre – which spans 8,000 square feet. The retail price for the ground floor space is £120,000 per annum.
The description for the town centre location – on the estate agents’ website – reads: “A well sized modern retail unit arranged over ground floor level, located within a desirable pedestrianised shopping scheme.
"Worthing is situated to the west of Brighton & Hove and to the east of Chichester. The property sits in a central position within the Montague Quarter linking Montague Street to South Street & Chapel Road in Worthing town centre.
"Nearby occupiers include Nando's, McDonalds, Costa, Marks & Spencer, HMV, Collinson's, Vision Express & Superdrug as well as exciting independent operators.”
The site will become available in December 2026 – ‘subject to vacant possession’. There would be a new ‘effective full repairing and insuring lease for a term of ten years’. This includes provision for five yearly rent reviews.
The listing added: “Potential tenants will be required to provide appropriate identification and proof of address in line with anti-money laundering regulations.”
