Major retailer Aldi has announced the exact date when it will open its long-awaited new store in Horsham.

The discount supermarket – at Tanbridge Retail Park in Albion Way – will open for business on Thursday November 14 at 8am.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “As part of Aldi’s investment in local communities across the UK, the new store will offer more customers access to Aldi’s high quality, low-price products. In fact, consumer group Which? confirmed Aldi as the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket for 2023 – the third year in a row that it has been awarded this title.”

The new store will offer fresh British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive Beers, Wines and Spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Aldi’s legendary ‘Specialbuys’ will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering what it calls ‘extraordinary value on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.’

The new store will be run by manager Matt Williams, along with a team of 45 colleagues from the local community. And to celebrate the partnership between ParalympicsGB and Aldi, Matt and his team will be joined by Paralympic silver medallist Blaine Hunt to celebrate the store opening by cutting the ribbon on opening morning.

Blaine will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Store manager Matt Williams said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Horsham. It’s set to be a special day and having Paralympic hero Blaine Hunt join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Cyclist star Blaine added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of ParalympicsGB.”

The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Horsham to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].

The new store will be open: from Monday - Saturday: 8am - 10pm, and on Sundays from 10am – 4pm.