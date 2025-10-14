Major retailer M&S quashes fears over Horsham cafe

By Sarah Page
Published 14th Oct 2025, 10:15 BST
Major retailer Marks and Spencer has quashed fears that its cafe within its Horsham store is to close.

M&S recently announced that it is to shut eleven of its in-store cafes across the country.

And people in Horsham speculated on social media that the Horsham eatery within its store in Swan Walk was among them.

However, an M&S spokesperson said this week: “The cafe at M&S Horsham is not one of the eleven cafe closures recently announced.”

The company says it is investing in its stores to widen its product rangeplaceholder image
The company says it is investing in its stores to widen its product range

The company has said that those cafes that are closing will affect smaller M&S Foodhalls. It says the shake-up is part of its plans to invest in its product range.

And, it said, staff affected by the cafes that are closing would be redeployed by the company.

