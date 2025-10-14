Major retailer M&S quashes fears over Horsham cafe
Major retailer Marks and Spencer has quashed fears that its cafe within its Horsham store is to close.
M&S recently announced that it is to shut eleven of its in-store cafes across the country.
And people in Horsham speculated on social media that the Horsham eatery within its store in Swan Walk was among them.
However, an M&S spokesperson said this week: “The cafe at M&S Horsham is not one of the eleven cafe closures recently announced.”
The company has said that those cafes that are closing will affect smaller M&S Foodhalls. It says the shake-up is part of its plans to invest in its product range.
And, it said, staff affected by the cafes that are closing would be redeployed by the company.