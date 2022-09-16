Major town centre building to add to Horsham's entertainment scene

Units at Bishop’s Weald House opposite the Lynd Cross pub in the Bishopric have been empty since fast food chain McDonald’s vacated the premises in 2014.

But property letting specialists Crickmay say that they have two ‘interested parties’ keen to take over the property.

And spokesman Jonathan Mack said the building would ‘probably be let to a leisure operator’ and could be used as an indoor golf centre, a 10-pin bowling alley, or restaurant – subject to planning consents.

Bishop's Weald House in the Bishopric, Horsham - Could it become an indoor golf centre or bowling alley?

He said there had been delays in letting the units in the past because of construction by Berkeley Homes of flats above the building – its Paperyard development.

Building of the flats themselves began in 2019 after being put on hold two years earlier while redevelopment of the retail side of the building was completed.

Bishop's Weald House had been home to McDonalds for 25 years and remodelling of its retail phase was completed in 2017 when the Gym Group and Dreams moved into the site.

Now, says Johnathan Mack, Crickmay is in discussions about leasing the remainder of the retail site.

Meanwhile, he said, Horsham’s town centre property market was ‘holding up well’ compared with some other areas.

He said Crickmay currently had 12 commercial units available in the town centre with 10 of them now under offer.