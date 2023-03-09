Stunning daffodil displays have put up at a Worthing charity shop as part of an annual fundraising campaign.

Marie Curie charity shop in Montague Street has been decorated in the beautiful bright yellow flowers with the incredible designs – inside and outside the shop – created by volunteer Jackie Varty.

“She does it every year and makes an amazing display,” said Lesley Sprinks-Gomm, manager of Worthing’s Marie Curie branch.

"It raises the biggest amount of funds through the year for our charity. It funds the nurses for people who want to die at home with their families and not in hospital.

"The head office gave us a challenge one year and one of my volunteers in particular took that challenge upon herself to go above and beyond. She’s done an amazing job.

"The whole charity does a special great daffodil appeal window and we want to raise as much funds as possibly can.”

The Great Daffodil Appeal is Marie Curie's biggest annual fundraising campaign.

Every five minutes someone in the UK dies without the care and support they need and the charity is aiming to stop people ‘suffering needlessly at the end of heir lives’.

Lesley said the charity has a great deal of support in Worthing, with the colourful display drawing attention.

“It brings them in to the store,” she said. “It helps raise money and saves funds for us.

"It usually raises thousands of pounds and helps massively towards the cause.”

With your support, Marie Curie can continue to help people living with a terminal illness get the care they urgently need – and ‘continue vital work for a better end of life for all’.

Marie Curie nurses provide highly skilled care in hospices and in people's homes, across the UK, day and night. Trained volunteers and advisers are there for anyone who needs practical information, doesn't know what to do next or just needs to talk.

Without the help of the public, nurses ‘simply cannot offer vital care to all those who need it’. Click here if you would like to make a donation.

Have you read?: Beer tasting: Story behind wide range of beers on offer at Worthing brewpub that are brewed on the premises and named to reflect the local area

1 . The Great Daffodil Appeal display at Marie Curie in Worthing Lesley Sprinks-Gomm, manager of Worthing’s Marie Curie branch Photo: Sam Morton Photo Sales

2 . The Great Daffodil Appeal display at Marie Curie in Worthing Worthing's Marie Curie staff Lesley Sprinks-Gomm, Lynn Wakefield and Barbara Clark Photo: Sam Morton Photo Sales

3 . The Great Daffodil Appeal display at Marie Curie in Worthing Marie Curie charity shop in Montague Street has been decorated in the beautiful bright yellow flowers with the incredible designs – inside and outside the shop – created by volunteer Jackie Varty. Photo: Sam Morton Photo Sales

4 . The Great Daffodil Appeal display at Marie Curie in Worthing Marie Curie charity shop in Montague Street has been decorated in the beautiful bright yellow flowers with the incredible designs – inside and outside the shop – created by volunteer Jackie Varty. Photo: Sam Morton Photo Sales