Meet Emily in Arundel: Tourist town launches new campaign based on hit Netflix show Emily in Paris

​Arundel has launched a new tourism campaign centred around the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris.

The idea for Emily in Arundel came about after tourism organisation Visit Arundel was at Goodwood Racecourse for a meeting and someone mentioned the fun TV series set in Paris all about a young woman, called Emily, who lives there.

They suggested how Arundel resembles the locations where the programme is filmed and the campaign was born.

Amanda Hopkinson, director of Visit Arundel, said: “Paris has a River Seine – we have the River Arun. Mill Road is lined by lime trees – not that dissimilar to the Champs-Elysees – after all, it’s tree lined too! Paris has fabulous shops for clothes and accessories and so does Arundel. Paris has wonderful street performers. Arundel’s streets are often a stage for superb musicians and singers.”

So, they found their own Emily – a local author and illustrator named Hope Bullen – and staged a photoshoot to showcase all the fabulous places people can visit. It was done in the style of the selfies taken by the lead character in the Netflix, played by Lily Collins. It is hoped it will help bring tourists flocking to the town.

To celebrate the launch, someone could win a hamper of prizes worth more than £500. It includes goodies including French wine and vouchers. To enter, like the Visit Arundel #emilyinarundel posts, tag a friend, and like @visitarundel and @V2radio on Facebook or Instagram. The competition runs until May 21.

1 . Emily in Arundel Emily in Arundel with Arundel Castle in the background Photo: Annabel Cary

