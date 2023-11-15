From Sussex to a tropical paradise – that was the dream of Horsham-born-and-bred Chloe Esme. And now she’s helping others to also turn their dreams into reality.

Chloe, 39, with partner Ali Haneef has launched an independent Maldives travel business – Amazing Escapes.

The business, she says, “is dedicated to providing personalised and unforgettable journeys, allowing our clients to immerse themselves in the natural beauty and luxury of the Maldives.

"We work with some of the most exclusive resorts in the archipelago and take pride in turning dreams into reality in this incredible destination. “I’ve gone from my humble beginnings in Sussex, to now selling dreams to clients from all corners of the globe, including the UK, US, Australia, and beyond.”

Horsham-born-and-bred Chloe Esme has launched a luxury Maldives travel business

Chloe grew up and spent her childhood at the family home in Pondtail Road, Horsham. She is a former Millais School and Collyer’s Sixth Form College student and started her travel career by clinching a job with Kuoni Travel in Dorking.

“I absolutely fell in love with selling holidays to the Far East and Indian Ocean. I had found my calling,” said Chloe. “I was soon tasked to tour lead a Maldives familiarisation trip, taking 20 or so travel agents with me out to the Maldives to visit hotels for first-hand product knowledge.

"I absolutely fell in love with the destination, and later took the plunge to move out there and work as an overseas destination representative for Kuoni. My career then moved on to local tour operators and luxury resorts in the Maldives.”

She and Ali officially launched their own Amazing Escapes business in March this year. “We gave up our comfortable jobs in luxury Maldives resorts at the end of 2022 to turn our collective passion, experience and expertise into a business, helping others discover this idyllic paradise.”

Chloe Esme with partner Ali Haneef who have launched an independent Maldives luxury travel business - Amazing Escapes