Metrobus unveil new bus for Crawley Pride with 'supportive messages of belonging and identity'

Metrobus has unveiled a new bus for the Crawley Pride event.

It follows the ‘success of the second Crawley Pride Roadshow’, the bus company said.

A spokesperson added: “Metrobus are proud to once again extend their support to Crawley’s biggest Pride event at Goffs Park this weekend, with a brand-new Pride Bus joining the fleet.

“This Saturday (August 17), the brand-new Metrobus Pride Bus made its first journey to celebrate Crawley Pride. The double decker Pride Bus features a spectacular burst of colours inspired by the Pride Progress Flag, with key messages of community and inclusivity throughout the exterior and interior of the bus.

“Metrobus colleagues based in Crawley had their say on the bus’s final design, empowering the lead message on the bus: ‘Pride in our community’.”

The Pride Bus (Volvo B9TL/Wright Eclipse Gemini 2) ‘champions diversity’, and ‘proudly supports’ Crawley Pride as it has done since it began in 2020.

The spokesperson added: “The vibrant interior of the bus proudly displays supportive messages of belonging and identity for the LGBTQ+ community, with powerful phrases like ‘Everyone’s welcome’, and ‘Out there and proud’, displayed among educational Pride facts and stories on the bus coving.

“The brand-new Pride Bus will run on route 10 between 8.17am and 6.22pm. Then it will operate on Route 23 for from 7.15pm until 10.13pm forming part of the Pride shuttle bus service and operating approximately every 20 minutes between Crawley Bus Station and Goffs Park (Newlands Road stop).

"The last service will depart from Goffs Park, where the festival is held, at 10.10pm.”

Earlier in the day, from 10.20am to 6.20pm, the shuttle service will be operated by an open top bus – and will be the first time an open-top bus has been used on this route.

Ed Wills, managing director at Metrobus said: “We’re delighted to unveil our fantastic new Pride Bus as part of today’s Pride celebrations in Crawley. The bus will not only play a vital role in safely transporting those attending Crawley Pride festival, but is also a symbol of our ongoing support for the diverse communities served across the Metrobus network.”

Vincent Wootton, event manager for Crawley LGBT CIC said: “On behalf of the whole team at Crawley LGBT+, I would like to thank Metrobus for collaborating with us on this event. It's a huge privilege for us to have you on board and as a key stakeholder in Crawley Pride.”

Crawley Pride began with a parade from 11am to 12pm from the town’s Memorial Gardens, with the official Pride Festival in Goffs Park finishing at 10pm.

Metrobus colleagues will be in attendance at the festival, offering bus information and celebrating alongside the LGBTQ+ community throughout the day.

To view the Route 23 timetable and plan your journey, visit https://www.metrobus.co.uk/

To find out more about Crawley Pride, visit www.crawleylgbt.com/crawley-pride