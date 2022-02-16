Defined by Michelin as ‘a very good restaurant in its category’ there are three one-starred restaurants across Sussex.

Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead, Restaurant Tristan, Horsham and Interlude in Lower Beeding all retained their stars in the 2022 guide.

On Gravetye Manor the guide said: “The kitchen garden provides the restaurant’s heartbeat – if it’s not in season, you simply won’t find it on the menu – and chef George Blogg really knows how to get the best out of his produce. Carefully executed, measured dishes appeal to both the taste buds and the eyes, with their vibrant flavours and appealingly colourful presentation. Service is warm and personalised, and bedrooms are luxurious.”

Restaurant Tristan in Horsham retained its Michelin Star.

Restaurant Tristan has held its star for a number of years.

The Guide said: “Committed chef-owner Tristan Mason can always be found behind the stoves and he wisely offers a good variety of well-priced menus to keep the locals coming back time and again. Judiciously sourced local ingredients deliver distinct flavours and provide depth through carefully judged contrasts. His soufflés are a signature and it’s not often you see beer and cider pairings for your cheese.”

Interlude is part of a 240 acre, Grade I listed Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens, now run by the owner of a South African vineyard.

Restaurant Tristan, Horsham has retained its Michelin star. Photo by Derek Martin

The Guide said: “Both the Executive Chef and the Head Chef hail from South Africa, but the surprise tasting menu of 17+ courses keeps its focus firmly on the local area, with produce foraged from the garden or sourced nearby. Skilfully crafted dishes show good balance in their textures and flavours, and take on a creative, original style. They produce their own gin for the aperitifs and offer wines from their Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate in The Cape.”

In East Sussex Tillingham in Peasmarsh was also awarded its first Michelin Green Star, which celebrates chefs who have put sustainable practices in place, such as working with sustainable producers, minimising plastic usage and avoiding food waste.

The Green Star was introduced to the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland in January 2021.