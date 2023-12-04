More retail changes on the way for Horsham town centre
A new shop is getting ready to open in Swan Walk – and another is to close in Horsham’s Carfax.
Independent children’s clothing store Vacalola is to shut its Carfax shop in January but says it will continue selling on-line.
Meanwhile, sewing and alterations specialists Smart Tailoring are opening a new store in Swan Walk, near the former Wilko premises.
In a notice to customers, Vacalola – which has been trading in Horsham for the past six years – has thanked customers and its staff.
Announcing its closure, the store states: “We are all going through hard times, individuals, small businesses and big ones. Sadly, small businesses have less of a buffer when something unexpected happens.
"We were hit hard by the pandemic and the increase in prices and import duties but somehow we were able to carry on business. Unfortunately, we have now experienced an unexpected problem with our stockroom which cannot be resolved quickly enough and is no longer suitable for storing our stock.
"We will be closing the shop at some time in January and will carry on through our on-line store.
"You will be missed ‘Horshamites’ and beyond! Thank you all, most especially our loyal customers. We wouldn’t be able to overcome all the difficulties during these years without your profound support and, of course, the wonderful staff that have worked with us during these six years – you have been the lighthouse guiding Vacalola all this time.”