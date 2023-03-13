To celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, mums are being given free entry into Arundel Wetlands Centre.

The offer is valid when a mum is accompanied by a full paying child or adult. The Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust recognises all families are unique, so this offer is available for one adult or primary carer per child or family group.

A spokesman said: “Spring is a brilliant time to visit the centre and feel renewed and refreshed by the vibrant energy of wetlands at this time of year. Wildlife is awakening, birds are nesting and green shoots are emerging.

"Families will enjoy an outdoor adventure on a Wetland Boat Safari, the daily Dalmatian pelican talks and exploring vibrant reedbeds full of wildlife.

“This amazing treat is the perfect way to show wonderful mums just how special they are. Why not treat them to a cream tea at our Water’s Edge Café, or pick up a sustainable, eco-friendly gift from the WWT gift shop?”

