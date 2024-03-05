Mother's Day at Arun Crematorium – people can visit and pay tribute to lost loved ones

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday (March 9), between 10am and noon, the chapel and waiting room will be open for visitors to attend and spend some time in peaceful reflection.

Arun Crematorium is set within landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide pleasant, peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.

Manager Adam Westwood said: “We know that occasions like Mother’s Day are when people can particularly feel the loss of a loved one, which is why we always like to offer something to enable people to pay tribute in a special way.

Letters to Heaven post box at Arun Crematorium. Picture: Arun Crematorium

“We are inviting visitors to write a Mother’s Day card or a message to their loved one and place it in our Letters To Heaven memorial post box, which we know has given people a sense of comfort and a feeling of connection to someone they have lost.

“Regardless of whether they’re newly bereaved or lost their loved one a while ago, or where their funeral took place, our Mother’s Day invitation is open to anyone who is looking for a quiet place of reflection and comfort at this special time of year.”

Anyone planning to purchase a memorial in honour of a loved one around the Mother’s Day period will be able to take advantage of a special offer of free personalisation up to the value of £500 (terms and conditions apply). The offer runs until March 31.