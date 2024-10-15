One of the nation’s favourite retailers, M&S has a range of 450 festive food and drink products this year – many of which are already on sale in stores.

I was lucky enough to be invited to M&S at the Holmbush Centre, in Shoreham, to see what they have on the shelves and review some of the many, many tasty treats that could make for a very merry Christmas.

From never-seen-before gifts like a light-up chocolate box with a whirling blizzard of snow, to a first-to-market white mulled wine, as well as a range of hot honey cheeses – there is something for every palate.

And for those wanting to get organised, Christmas food orders can already placed online – with treats such as a Turkey Feast Lasagne and Our Best Ever Slow Cooked Turkey sure to be top of a lot of customers’ lists.

I filled my basket with a range of festive treats, from sweet to savoury and some featuring a mix of both. I always love M&S mince pies, and the puff pastry ones they sell – which should be served hot – did not disappoint as usual.

Next up was some Hot Honey Caramel Popcorn (£3.50), which has hint of cayenne pepper. I loved having a mix of fiery heat with the sweetness of the caramel – so moreish and one I’ll definitely buy again.

Then I tried some of the Maple Bacon Flavour Combo Mix (£2.30), a mixture of crunchy crisps that tasted pretty barbecue-y to me. But either way, festive flavoured or not, they were so crunchy and delicious.

The special Christmas Dark Chocolate Cranberry Jaffa Cakes (£2) were zingy and tart. A total winner with me and my kids. The only issue I found was that one pack wasn’t enough!

They also do a pack of Sugar & Spice Munch Mix (£3.50), that’s a bit like a Christmassy version of Bombay mix, with its peanuts, noodles and corn tubes and more.

One of the best things about M&S Christmas food, in my opinion, is how beautifully presented it is. The tins of festive goodies always look almost too good to eat, and the two I picked up were no exception.

The Peppermint Bark (£10), in its candy cane-striped metal box, would make a fantastic gift, containing dark and white chocolate sprinkled with candy canes.

While The Original Very Jelly Munch (£10), a mix of jelly sweets, jelly beans, pretzels, chocolate caramels and popcorn it great for people of all ages. My children absolutely love it, with its appealing bright coloured tin and elf on the front.

There was so much more in store, so we’ll definitely be making a repeat visit! For more information, see the M&S website.

M&S Festive food Photo: Katherine HM

2 . M&S Festive food We tried out some of the range of 450 Christmas products on sale in M&S stores this festive season Photo: Katherine HM

3 . M&S Festive food We tried out some of the range of 450 Christmas products on sale in M&S stores this festive season Photo: Katherine HM