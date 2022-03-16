Mud Foods triumphs at British Pie Awards

Its lamb, redcurrant and rosemary pie won class champion, plus it was awarded highly commended for its steak and kidney pie, gluten free chicken, ham and leek pie and many gold, silver and bronze medals for its other pies.

Christian Barrington, Mud’s founder and chief pie maker, said “I’m absolutely chuffed to bits, thank you so much to my small but dedicated Mud team who work tirelessly to continually strive to make these the very best pies; each and every one of them takes an absolute pride in the quality of our craft and bringing joy to our wonderfully kind and loyal customers. To get this sort of national recognition at the British Pie Awards makes it all worthwhile – it’s the rubber stamp of approval.”

The British Pie Awards has been going for 13 years and the event is judged in Melton Mowbray. It attracts pie producers large and small from across the land and is hotly contested. This year a record 976 pies were entered by 179 piemakers.

Matthew O’Callaghan the Chairman of the British Pie Awards (on the left). Christian, his father-in-law Colin who has worked at Mud since the beginning and Christian’s 10-year-old-daughter Emelia. SUS-220316-111203003