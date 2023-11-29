Bensons for Beds is launching a new store in Crawley, helping customers find the right bed solutions and will offer opening discounts to support locals at a time when value for money matters.

The bed and mattress retailer is moving within Carpetright at Oak Retail Park, London Road, Crawley, RH10 8JD. The Accrington based retailer already has stores in Redhill, Croydon, New Malden, Tunbridge Wells and Oppingdon. The new store opens on Friday, December 1 and will feature more than 2,486 square feet of trading space and employ fivestaff from the local area.

To celebrate the opening, Bensons will be offering 10 per cent off items bought over the opening weekend.

The new store has been designed to showcase the wide range of beds and mattresses on offer at Bensons as it invests significantly to build a portfolio of brands that cater to every sleep need, with the majority being produced in-house at its own manufacturing centre in Cambridgeshire. That portfolio includes Slumberland, which has been at the forefront of innovation and crafting a superior night’s sleep for over 100 years here in the UK. Slumberland is its most awarded brand and is the proud owner of Good Housekeeping Institute endorsements for its Flip, Duo, Naturals and new Air mattresses.

Its Simply by Bensons range was designed to give consumers a great night’s sleep from only 15p per sleep1. The affordable, feel good quality range features mattresses, divans and bed frames - all with free five-year guarantees. Bensons also launched a new and exclusive range of beds and mattresses under its heritage Staples & Co brand which has been re-inventing sleep since 1895. These ranges are designed to give customers a wide choice of comfort, storage and style features, with over 28,000 potential combinations.

The Staples & Co divan bases and Artisan Collection mattresses are handcrafted to order in the UK at Bensons’ dedicated British Kite Mark quality accredited factory in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Bensons is also the exclusive home of iGel Advance mattresses with patented Graphene Technology, that helps customers regulate their body temperature to stay comfortable throughout the night.

As well as its exclusive in-house brands, in 2022 Bensons also unveiled its first collection of luxury mattresses from leading British maker Hypnos to broaden choice for customers. Other brands available include Tempur and Silentnight, so that customers can choose the right bed for them to help them get a good night’s sleep.