'Natural beauty' - Sussex events venue named among UK's most underrated landmarks
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A new report from global financial technology company SumUp has revealed the most underrated hotspots in the UK.
“Family-run Tulleys Farm lands in fourth place amongst areas of natural beauty and historical significance,” a spokesperson for the tech company said.
"The study considered various metrics such as number of reviews, tourist traffic per landmark, and the cost of public transport.
“The UK is home to a number of iconic landmarks and bustling cities. It welcomes over 30 million international visitors each year, with ambitions for 50 million annual visits to the UK each year by 2030 to continue to drive economic growth.
"However, sometimes, the most unforgettable destinations fly under the radar.”
The list of hotspots featured everything from ‘charming villages to pop culture landmarks’.
Each one was given a total score, out of 100. Tulleys Farm, in fourth place, was given a score of 90.52.
It was only beaten by Wasdale Emerald Pool (Fairy Pool) in Wasdale, Cumbria (99.50); Birmingham Back To Backs (95.83) and Freshwater West Beach in Castlemartin, Pembrokeshire (92.53).
SumUp added: “These hidden gems have been selected based on various metrics, such as the number of reviews, tourist traffic per landmark, and the cost of public transport.
"Beyond their aesthetic and cultural appeal, landmarks are powerful drivers of economic activity, helping local economies and small businesses to thrive from a steady influx of tourists whilst also offering visitors a chance to experience something unique.”
To find out more about Tulleys Farm, see www.tulleysfarm.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.