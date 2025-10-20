'Necessary step' - Major charity confirms decision to close popular shop in West Sussex
Cancer Research UK’s store in Clock Walk will soon be consigned to history.
Julie Byard, director of trading at Cancer Research UK said: “We are deeply grateful to our staff, volunteers and customers who have supported our Bognor Regis shop over the years.
“Their dedication and generosity has helped fund vital cancer research and made a real difference to people affected by cancer.
“We know the news will be difficult, and we want to thank everyone for the incredible contribution they’ve made to our mission.”
Cancer Research UK will close 88 high street shops by May 2026, with 100 more expected by April 2027
Around 600 staff and up to 3,000 volunteers could be affected by the closures.
The charity plans to focus on 320 high-performing shops and open 12 new ‘superstores’ by 2028.
‘Like many high street retailers’ Cancer Research UK is ‘facing rising costs and changing shopping habits’, Ms Byard said.
She added: “To continue funding life-saving research at the scale that’s needed, we need to change.
“The decision to close the Bognor shop is part of a change to our retail chain – one that will help ensure we maximise the money we raise for life-saving cancer research.
“If we don’t act now, many of our shops are likely to become financially unsustainable over the next five years.
“The decision is not a reflection of the outstanding work of our local teams. It’s a necessary step to ensure Cancer Research UK remains resilient and focused on the future. We are working closely with everyone impacted and will support them through this change.
“While these shops may be closing, our commitment to beating cancer together remains stronger than ever.”
Other nearby Cancer Research UK shops are in South Street, Chichester; High Street, Arundel; The Street, Rustington and Broadwater Street West, Worthing.
They will accept donations, including:
– Men's, women's and children's clothing;
– Accessories including shoes, belts, handbags and jewellery;
– Quality homeware - anything from cushions to crockery;
– Linens;
– Books, CDs and DVDs;
– Electricals (but please check with your local shop before you donate these).
People are asked not to donate white goods, such as fridges and washing machines or damaged and broken goods.