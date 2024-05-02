The market is being held held in West Street near the Lynd Cross pub and joins the Thursday produce, street food and crafts markets already held weekly in the Carfax.

Market operator Zac Coden from Coden Events said: “We are excited to be launching West Street Entrepreneurs Markets new Antiques and Collectibles Market which will be available every Thursday at the Bishopric end of West Street.”

Among traders there on the opening day were Roger Davies from the Arundel-based Three Chimneys Antiques and Collectibles with a diverse collection of artworks, toys, furniture and more.

Also there was Lynda from Love Vintage Home and Garden, an approved supplier of Iron Orchid Designs decor transfers, moulds, stamps and accessories. The unique range makes them ideal for all types of restoration and vintage up-cycling projects.

